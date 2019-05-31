PS Business Parks Inc (PSB) Insider Sells $156,302.35 in Stock

PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) insider John W. Petersen sold 947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $156,302.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

John W. Petersen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 14th, John W. Petersen sold 1,666 shares of PS Business Parks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.78, for a total value of $261,195.48.

On Wednesday, March 6th, John W. Petersen sold 3,000 shares of PS Business Parks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total value of $455,370.00.

Shares of PS Business Parks stock opened at $159.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.51. PS Business Parks Inc has a 12 month low of $117.55 and a 12 month high of $167.43.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $107.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.07 million. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 46.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PS Business Parks Inc will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.91%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robecosam AG boosted its holdings in PS Business Parks by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PS Business Parks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in PS Business Parks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Menta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PS Business Parks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in PS Business Parks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup increased their price objective on PS Business Parks from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.25.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

