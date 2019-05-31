PVH (PVH) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

PVH (NYSE:PVH) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on PVH from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut PVH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on PVH from $178.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $121.00 target price (down from $146.00) on shares of PVH in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.21.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH opened at $84.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.71. PVH has a 52-week low of $86.46 and a 52-week high of $169.22. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.09.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The textile maker reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. PVH had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PVH will post 10.43 EPS for the current year.

PVH announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 27th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other PVH news, CEO Francis K. Duane sold 6,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total value of $785,383.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dana Perlman sold 1,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total value of $135,881.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in PVH in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in PVH in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PVH in the first quarter worth $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in PVH by 146.7% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 375 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PVH in the first quarter worth $55,000. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.