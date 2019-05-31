QAD Inc. (QADA) Position Lifted by Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA

Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,716 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA’s holdings in QAD were worth $4,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in QAD by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008,709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,672,000 after buying an additional 175,782 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QAD by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 792,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,157,000 after purchasing an additional 52,797 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of QAD by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 391,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QAD by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 342,671 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,477,000 after purchasing an additional 36,203 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of QAD by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 262,477 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,323,000 after purchasing an additional 6,924 shares during the period. 46.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on QADA shares. B. Riley set a $55.00 price objective on QAD and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. BidaskClub raised QAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine lowered QAD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. TheStreet raised QAD from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

In related news, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $211,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 4,528,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,085,609. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $189,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 4,461,095 shares in the company, valued at $210,786,738.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,000 shares of company stock worth $3,097,500. 51.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QADA stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.83. The stock had a trading volume of 616 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,116. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.73 million, a PE ratio of 83.14 and a beta of 1.27. QAD Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.39 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The software maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $78.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.25 million. QAD had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 1.78%. QAD’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that QAD Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. QAD’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.86%.

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

