Quadrant Capital Management LLC Has $1.20 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)

Quadrant Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Farmers National Bank bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of IWN traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.29. 889,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,088. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $101.57 and a one year high of $137.85.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

