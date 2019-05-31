Radian Group Inc (RDN) Shares Bought by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,797 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $3,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 10,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 14,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 205,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Compass Point restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $26.50) on shares of Radian Group in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Radian Group to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.71.

Shares of NYSE:RDN opened at $22.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Radian Group Inc has a 1-year low of $14.77 and a 1-year high of $24.62.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $363.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.44 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 49.25% and a return on equity of 17.82%. Radian Group’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Radian Group Inc will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.37%.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

