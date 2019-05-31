Rational Advisors LLC Has $178,000 Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Rational Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 31.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USB. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 6,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 6,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.3% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

In other news, Vice Chairman James B. Kelligrew sold 20,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $1,012,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,495 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,941.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 4,669 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total transaction of $248,110.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,233 shares of company stock worth $1,907,734 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE USB opened at $50.40 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $43.14 and a one year high of $55.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $80.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

