Rational (RAA) Given a €654.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a €654.00 ($760.47) target price on Rational (FRA:RAA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC set a €643.00 ($747.67) price target on Rational and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Rational in a report on Monday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €475.00 ($552.33) price target on Rational and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Baader Bank set a €565.00 ($656.98) price target on Rational and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Independent Research set a €570.00 ($662.79) price target on Rational and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rational currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €571.30 ($664.30).

Get Rational alerts:

RAA stock opened at €583.00 ($677.91) on Monday. Rational has a 1 year low of €428.33 ($498.06) and a 1 year high of €595.02 ($691.88).

About Rational

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens. It operates in two segments, RATIONAL and FRIMA. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamers, such as SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus; and care products for combi-steamers. The FRIMA segment provides the VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

Featured Article: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Rational Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rational and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.