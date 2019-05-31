Raven Industries (RAVN) Research Coverage Started at Sidoti

Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Raven Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th.

Shares of RAVN opened at $34.00 on Thursday. Raven Industries has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $49.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 1.31.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The conglomerate reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.08). Raven Industries had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $98.18 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Raven Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.14%.

In other news, VP Schmidt Anthony D. Johnson sold 2,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.51, for a total value of $91,076.15. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,839,969.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel A. Rykhus sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total value of $353,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,923 shares in the company, valued at $8,096,892.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 3,562 shares of company stock worth $136,410. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 207.3% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raven Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new stake in shares of Raven Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raven Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

