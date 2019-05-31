Raymond James & Associates Buys 24,588 Shares of EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 190.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,588 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $6,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1,227.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 677 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the first quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the first quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EPAM. Wedbush raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on EPAM Systems to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on EPAM Systems to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

In related news, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 2,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $319,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,460.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 7,801 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total value of $1,335,765.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,450.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,207 shares of company stock worth $11,292,352 in the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $173.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.26, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.63. EPAM Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $104.77 and a 52-week high of $180.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $521.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.11 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 12.19%. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

