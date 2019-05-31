Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $2.24 Million Position in First Solar, Inc. (FSLR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,461 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,877 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,966,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in First Solar by 523.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,065,760 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $87,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,171 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth $54,251,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in First Solar by 3,850.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,267,749 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Solar by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,576,706 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $321,670,000 after purchasing an additional 587,389 shares during the last quarter. 61.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital set a $75.00 target price on First Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BidaskClub cut First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $75.00 target price on First Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on First Solar to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.85.

In related news, CTO Raffi Garabedian sold 20,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $1,209,467.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,099 shares in the company, valued at $1,867,494.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total value of $37,451.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,412.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,145 shares of company stock valued at $6,652,307 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FSLR opened at $59.64 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.51 and a 52 week high of $69.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 43.85, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.83.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.52). First Solar had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

