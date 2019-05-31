Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $2.44 Million Stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (KTOS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 49.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 155,901 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,793 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 93,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 83.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $22.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc has a 1 year low of $10.82 and a 1 year high of $22.59.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $160.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Noble Financial set a $20.00 price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.63.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

