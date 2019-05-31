Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Broadcom (AVGO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO):

5/30/2019 – Broadcom was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

5/20/2019 – Broadcom was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/14/2019 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $300.00 to $325.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2019 – Broadcom was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/26/2019 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $335.00 to $350.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/24/2019 – Broadcom was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/18/2019 – Broadcom was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/12/2019 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $305.00 to $335.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/2/2019 – Broadcom had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp. They now have a $335.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $310.00.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $256.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.68. Broadcom Inc has a 1 year low of $197.46 and a 1 year high of $323.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 30.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 17.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Broadcom news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 9,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.93, for a total transaction of $2,761,026.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total transaction of $6,301,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,824 shares of company stock worth $26,390,919 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 555.6% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 84.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

