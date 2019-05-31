Renold (RNO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Renold (LON:RNO) in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

RNO opened at GBX 30 ($0.39) on Monday. Renold has a 1-year low of GBX 22 ($0.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 40.80 ($0.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 614.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $67.63 million and a PE ratio of -42.86.

About Renold

Renold plc manufactures and sells high precision engineered and power transmission products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chain and Torque Transmission. It offers standard, welded steel, trident, and draw bench conveyor chains, as well as conveyor chains for theme parks; and bucket elevator, escalator, heavy duty drag, and waste water treatment chains, as well as standard attachments.

