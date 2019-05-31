REPO Price Tops $0.23 on Exchanges (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 31st. During the last week, REPO has traded down 37.9% against the US dollar. One REPO token can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00002781 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. REPO has a total market cap of $25.20 million and $37,693.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005111 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00382667 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.73 or 0.02193911 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012108 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001548 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000382 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00156409 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004077 BTC.

REPO Profile

REPO’s genesis date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 tokens and its circulating supply is 109,958,607 tokens. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN.

REPO Token Trading

REPO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REPO using one of the exchanges listed above.

