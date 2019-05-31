Resources Management Corp CT ADV Reduces Position in AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.7% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 409,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,711,000 after purchasing an additional 28,134 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Capital Management LLC now owns 91,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 21,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 220,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,301,000 after purchasing an additional 54,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 15,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $1,248,436.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,374,447.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.69, for a total transaction of $37,852.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,852.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,272 shares of company stock valued at $3,286,290. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.36.

Shares of ABBV opened at $77.61 on Friday. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $75.62 and a 1-year high of $103.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.14.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 16.42% and a negative return on equity of 221.09%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

