Restart Energy MWAT (MWAT) One Day Volume Tops $23,134.00

Restart Energy MWAT (CURRENCY:MWAT) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 31st. In the last week, Restart Energy MWAT has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Restart Energy MWAT has a total market capitalization of $6.58 million and $23,134.00 worth of Restart Energy MWAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Restart Energy MWAT token can now be bought for about $0.0145 or 0.00000173 BTC on exchanges including CoinZest, IDEX, Coinsuper and Sistemkoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Restart Energy MWAT alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $729.74 or 0.08702551 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00038120 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000157 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001605 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00013069 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000625 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Restart Energy MWAT Token Profile

Restart Energy MWAT (CRYPTO:MWAT) is a token. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. Restart Energy MWAT’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 452,750,000 tokens. Restart Energy MWAT’s official Twitter account is @RestartEnergyio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Restart Energy MWAT is /r/RestartEnergy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Restart Energy MWAT is restartenergy.io.

Buying and Selling Restart Energy MWAT

Restart Energy MWAT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Coinsuper, IDEX, Sistemkoin and CoinZest. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Restart Energy MWAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Restart Energy MWAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Restart Energy MWAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Restart Energy MWAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Restart Energy MWAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.