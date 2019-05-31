Reviewing ACNB (ACNB) and Live Oak Bancshares (LOB)

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) and Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

ACNB has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Live Oak Bancshares has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

ACNB pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Live Oak Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Live Oak Bancshares pays out 9.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Live Oak Bancshares has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares ACNB and Live Oak Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACNB 27.58% 13.62% 1.38% Live Oak Bancshares 15.69% 9.15% 1.21%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ACNB and Live Oak Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACNB 0 0 0 0 N/A Live Oak Bancshares 0 1 1 0 2.50

Live Oak Bancshares has a consensus target price of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 4.23%. Given Live Oak Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Live Oak Bancshares is more favorable than ACNB.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ACNB and Live Oak Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACNB $80.44 million 3.21 $21.75 million N/A N/A Live Oak Bancshares $266.41 million 2.39 $51.45 million $1.32 11.99

Live Oak Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than ACNB.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.7% of ACNB shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of Live Oak Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of ACNB shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.9% of Live Oak Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Live Oak Bancshares beats ACNB on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

ACNB Company Profile

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs consisting of personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans. In addition, the company provides estate settlement services; other services that are related to testamentary trusts, life insurance trusts, charitable remainder trusts, guardianships, powers of attorney, custodial accounts, and investment management and advisory accounts; and retail brokerage services. Further, it acts as a trustee to invest in, protect, manage, and distribute financial assets. Additionally, the company offers property and casualty, life, and health insurance products to commercial and individual clients; and online, telephone, and mobile banking, as well as automated teller machine services. ACNB Corporation operates through a network of 22 community banking offices located in Adams, Cumberland, Franklin, and York counties, southcentral Pennsylvania; 7 community banking offices located in Carroll county, Maryland; and loan production offices located in York, York County, Pennsylvania, as well as in Hunt Valley, Baltimore County, Maryland. The company was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; construction and development loans; owner occupied and non-owner occupied collateral commercial real estate loans; and commercial land loans. In addition, the company provides settlement, accounting, and securitization services for government guaranteed loans; and wealth and investment management services to high-net-worth individuals and families. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina.

