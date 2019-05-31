Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Acquires 7,038 Shares of Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,038 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation comprises 2.9% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $26,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded down $5.51 on Friday, hitting $149.92. 542,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.34. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $141.46 and a 12-month high of $198.23.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 73.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.84%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ROK shares. Gabelli upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $223.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.73.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

