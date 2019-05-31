Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAR. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 636,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,224,000 after acquiring an additional 35,441 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,848,756 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,102,371,000 after acquiring an additional 106,728 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $361,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,032 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VAR stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.99. 135,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,980. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.81. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $142.50.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $779.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.28 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John W. Kuo sold 465 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total value of $60,501.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,566 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,492.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 543 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.69, for a total transaction of $71,507.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,613,705.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,522 shares of company stock valued at $10,184,649 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VAR shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Varian Medical Systems from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Varian Medical Systems from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on Varian Medical Systems from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.33.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

