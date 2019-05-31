Ring Energy (REI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Johnson Rice

Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on REI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ring Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Ring Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.40.

Get Ring Energy alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:REI opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. Ring Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.53 and a fifty-two week high of $14.61.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $41.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.53 million.

In other Ring Energy news, Director Anthony Benedict Petrelli acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $114,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ring Energy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,925,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,391,000 after buying an additional 466,128 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ring Energy by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,303,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,259,000 after buying an additional 299,361 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ring Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,422,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,922,000 after buying an additional 72,507 shares in the last quarter. Daruma Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ring Energy by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Daruma Capital Management LLC now owns 3,357,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,709,000 after buying an additional 361,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ring Energy by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,039,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,442,000 after buying an additional 1,419,332 shares in the last quarter.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

Further Reading: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Ring Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ring Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.