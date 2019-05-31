Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) Receives $68.38 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.38.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RHI. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

RHI stock traded down $1.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.65. The stock had a trading volume of 101,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,562. Robert Half International has a one year low of $52.79 and a one year high of $79.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.28.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). Robert Half International had a return on equity of 40.97% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Robert Half International will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Quant Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Quant Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

