Rosetta Stone Inc (RST) Holdings Boosted by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) by 4.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,685,405 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,680 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Rosetta Stone worth $36,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RST. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Rosetta Stone during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Rosetta Stone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Rosetta Stone by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Rosetta Stone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Rosetta Stone by 359.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rosetta Stone alerts:

Rosetta Stone stock opened at $24.68 on Friday. Rosetta Stone Inc has a 12 month low of $14.14 and a 12 month high of $26.88. The company has a market capitalization of $578.83 million, a PE ratio of -25.98 and a beta of 0.26.

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $44.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Rosetta Stone Inc will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RST shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Rosetta Stone from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Rosetta Stone in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rosetta Stone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Rosetta Stone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Rosetta Stone has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

In related news, insider M. Sean Hartford sold 16,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $368,639.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,897 shares in the company, valued at $301,564.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Nierenberg sold 92,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $2,425,477.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 342,466 shares of company stock worth $8,399,810 in the last ninety days. 13.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/31/rosetta-stone-inc-rst-holdings-boosted-by-timessquare-capital-management-llc.html.

Rosetta Stone Company Profile

Rosetta Stone Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST).

Receive News & Ratings for Rosetta Stone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rosetta Stone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.