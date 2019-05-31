Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Amigo (AMGO) Price Target to GBX 325

Amigo (LON:AMGO) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 325 ($4.25) in a research note released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Numis Securities raised Amigo to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC started coverage on Amigo in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on the stock. Shore Capital lowered Amigo to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.14) price target on shares of Amigo in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amigo has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 297.86 ($3.89).

AMGO stock opened at GBX 248.50 ($3.25) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 18.50, a quick ratio of 18.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83. Amigo has a 1 year low of GBX 145.06 ($1.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 314.95 ($4.12).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a GBX 7.45 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from Amigo’s previous dividend of $1.87. Amigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.25%.

Amigo Company Profile

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides guarantor loans to individuals in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom. Amigo Holdings PLC is a subsidiary of Richmond Group Limited.

