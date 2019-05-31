Royal Bank of Canada Raises Dollar General (DG) Price Target to $139.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $133.00 to $139.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.15% from the stock’s current price.

DG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James set a $127.00 price objective on Dollar General and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Bank of America set a $133.00 price objective on Dollar General and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Loop Capital upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.95.

DG stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,566,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $86.87 and a 1 year high of $126.84. The stock has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.72.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar General will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 78,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.78, for a total transaction of $9,303,088.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,434 shares in the company, valued at $7,353,476.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 8,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.82, for a total transaction of $1,111,036.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,203,253.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,255 shares of company stock valued at $17,037,351 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 19,201,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,732,000 after acquiring an additional 370,008 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 133,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 40.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,195,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,672,000 after acquiring an additional 346,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

