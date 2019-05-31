Royal Bank of Canada Raises FirstService (FSV) Price Target to $102.00

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of FirstService from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FirstService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FirstService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of FirstService to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of FirstService in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstService currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.00.

NASDAQ FSV opened at $90.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.22 and a beta of 0.95. FirstService has a 12-month low of $64.87 and a 12-month high of $95.55.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). FirstService had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $485.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that FirstService will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous special dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSV. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in FirstService in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,658,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in FirstService in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,310,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in FirstService by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 435,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,941,000 after purchasing an additional 173,965 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in FirstService by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 746,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,736,000 after purchasing an additional 143,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in FirstService by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 340,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,305,000 after purchasing an additional 141,096 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

