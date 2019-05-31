Royal Dutch Shell (RDSB) Earns “Sector Performer” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector performer rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a GBX 3,250 ($42.47) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,175 ($41.49) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,300 ($43.12) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 3,100 ($40.51) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,968.21 ($38.78).

Shares of RDSB stock opened at GBX 2,480.50 ($32.41) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $92.73 billion and a PE ratio of 8.77. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1-year low of GBX 2,227 ($29.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,792.50 ($36.49).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is 0.51%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

