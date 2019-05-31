Royce & Associates LP Acquires 15,205 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (PLAB)

Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,178,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 15,205 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Photronics were worth $11,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Photronics in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Photronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics in the first quarter worth $102,000. Voit & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics in the first quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Photronics alerts:

PLAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Photronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

PLAB opened at $8.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $558.54 million, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.51. Photronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $131.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.05 million. Photronics had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 4.10%. Photronics’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,198,294.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher J. Progler sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $53,088.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 118,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,050 shares of company stock valued at $163,125 over the last ninety days. 3.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Royce & Associates LP Acquires 15,205 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (PLAB)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/31/royce-associates-lp-acquires-15205-shares-of-photronics-inc-plab.html.

Photronics Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.