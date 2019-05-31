Rubius Therapeutics (RUBY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops cellular therapies for the treatment of auto-immune, metabolic and other diseases. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Get Rubius Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ RUBY opened at $15.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a PE ratio of -6.96. Rubius Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $33.01. The company has a quick ratio of 18.64, a current ratio of 18.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rubius Therapeutics will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher L. Carpenter sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $760,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Torben Straight Nissen sold 12,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $251,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,186,015. Corporate insiders own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUBY. Vanguard Group Inc bought a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $23,329,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $23,329,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,430,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,083,000 after buying an additional 840,707 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $14,995,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 8.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,019,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,057,000 after buying an additional 573,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; and RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria.

Read More: What is a Fiduciary?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rubius Therapeutics (RUBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubius Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.