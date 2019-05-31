Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA Purchases 19,700 Shares of AZZ Inc (AZZ)

Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its position in shares of AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 304,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the period. AZZ accounts for 3.4% of Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA’s holdings in AZZ were worth $12,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AZZ by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,072,000 after buying an additional 23,037 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in AZZ by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,183,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,423,000 after buying an additional 7,353 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in AZZ in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,018,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in AZZ by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 296,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,948,000 after buying an additional 77,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AZZ by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,863,000 after buying an additional 14,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AZZ traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.27. 314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,241. AZZ Inc has a 52 week low of $37.43 and a 52 week high of $56.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.42.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). AZZ had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $202.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.29 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AZZ Inc will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AZZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

