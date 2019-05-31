Ryanair (RYAAY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $65.17

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $65.17 and last traded at $65.64, with a volume of 5271 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RYAAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ryanair from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. ValuEngine raised Ryanair from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. BidaskClub raised Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. HSBC downgraded Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Ryanair from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.33.

Get Ryanair alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.73.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The transportation company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.10). Ryanair had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harris Associates L P raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 14,358,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,024,318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002,188 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,792,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $484,564,000 after acquiring an additional 920,644 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 39.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,533,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $489,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854,616 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 1.5% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,339,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $325,225,000 after acquiring an additional 62,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Ryanair by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,458,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $246,734,000 after purchasing an additional 745,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Ryanair (RYAAY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $65.17” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/31/ryanair-ryaay-sets-new-1-year-low-at-65-17.html.

About Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.