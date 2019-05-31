Samuel H. Norton Purchases 50,000 Shares of Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG) Stock

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE:OSG) insider Samuel H. Norton acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $83,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,207,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,727.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of OSG opened at $1.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $129.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.47. Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $4.16.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $87.74 million for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 3.69%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Overseas Shipholding Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,740,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,209,000 after acquiring an additional 254,123 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,669,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,091,000 after acquiring an additional 57,939 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 10.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,864,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,022,000 after acquiring an additional 266,845 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 10.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,864,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,022,000 after acquiring an additional 266,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,243,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 104,284 shares during the last quarter. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Overseas Shipholding Group Company Profile

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States. At December 31, 2018, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 900,000 deadweight tons.

