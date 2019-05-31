Scry.info Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.44 Million (DDD)

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 31st. In the last seven days, Scry.info has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar. Scry.info has a market capitalization of $9.44 million and approximately $710,487.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scry.info token can now be purchased for $0.0215 or 0.00000255 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and LBank.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005076 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00383998 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $184.95 or 0.02203545 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011942 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001561 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000378 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00155335 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004136 BTC.

Scry.info Token Profile

Scry.info was first traded on January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 tokens. Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8. The official website for Scry.info is home.scry.info. Scry.info’s official message board is medium.com/@scryscry8.

Buying and Selling Scry.info

Scry.info can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scry.info should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scry.info using one of the exchanges listed above.

