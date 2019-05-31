SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (SEAS) Major Shareholder Sells $502,945,934.54 in Stock

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) major shareholder Alliance Group Ltd Pacific sold 18,829,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $502,945,934.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $31.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.46. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.52 and a fifty-two week high of $32.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $220.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.91 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 31.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.73) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment Inc will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SEAS shares. KeyCorp set a $37.00 target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Macquarie raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.12 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. B. Riley raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. SeaWorld Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.41.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.3% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 367,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,471,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 30.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 92.7% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

