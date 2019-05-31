Shelton Capital Management Decreases Stake in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SWIR)

Shelton Capital Management lowered its position in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) by 98.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 59,097 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Sierra Wireless were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 156.7% during the 4th quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,773,861 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,945 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 829,073 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,665,000 after buying an additional 62,309 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 829,073 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,665,000 after buying an additional 62,309 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 577,740 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,926,000 after buying an additional 95,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 490,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,061,000 after buying an additional 75,316 shares during the last quarter. 26.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SWIR shares. ValuEngine upgraded Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Macquarie downgraded Sierra Wireless from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. First Analysis downgraded Sierra Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Sierra Wireless from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Sierra Wireless to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sierra Wireless has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.39.

NASDAQ SWIR traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $12.07. 17,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,813. The company has a market capitalization of $441.03 million, a PE ratio of 92.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 306.75 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.69. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $22.58.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $173.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.24 million. Sierra Wireless had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. Sierra Wireless’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

