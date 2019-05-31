Shelton Capital Management Sells 159,438 Shares of Snap Inc (SNAP)

Shelton Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) by 98.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,438 shares during the quarter. Snap comprises 0.6% of Shelton Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Snap were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNAP. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 26.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 4,447,107 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total transaction of $44,382,127.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,450,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,017,596.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Lynton sold 58,668 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $645,348.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 126,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,987. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,207,395 shares of company stock worth $53,035,143.

SNAP traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $11.98. 293,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,547,220. Snap Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $14.47. The stock has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 1.17.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Snap had a negative return on equity of 47.71% and a negative net margin of 92.94%. The business had revenue of $320.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snap Inc will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Summit Insights raised shares of Snap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Vertical Group cut shares of Snap from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Snap presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

