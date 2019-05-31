Shinhan Financial Group (SHG) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shinhan Financial Group from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Shares of SHG stock opened at $37.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Shinhan Financial Group has a 52-week low of $34.02 and a 52-week high of $44.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.86.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Shinhan Financial Group will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Shinhan Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Shinhan Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 60,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Cards, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

