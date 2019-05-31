Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Hydrogen Group (HYDG)

Hydrogen Group (LON:HYDG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of HYDG opened at GBX 73.50 ($0.96) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.19 million and a PE ratio of 11.48. Hydrogen Group has a 1 year low of GBX 29.75 ($0.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 85 ($1.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Hydrogen Group Company Profile

Hydrogen Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment services for mid to senior level professional staff. The company offers professional support services, including legal, finance, technology, and business transformation; and technical and scientific market sector services, such as energy and life sciences.

