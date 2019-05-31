SI Financial Group, Inc. (SIFI) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI) by 75.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,885 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 45,773 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in SI Financial Group were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SIFI. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in SI Financial Group by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,120 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 88,077 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in SI Financial Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 454,225 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after buying an additional 23,582 shares during the period. Context BH Capital Management LP raised its position in SI Financial Group by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 305,458 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after buying an additional 165,004 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in SI Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $3,408,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in SI Financial Group by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,212 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 8,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIFI opened at $14.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $179.21 million, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.45. SI Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.26 and a 1-year high of $15.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

SI Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.27 million for the quarter. SI Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 14.91%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd.

About SI Financial Group

SI Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Savings Institute Bank and Trust Company that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand accounts, such as checking accounts; and interest-bearing accounts, including NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

