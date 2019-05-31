Sibanye Gold (SBGL) Shares Gap Up to $3.45

Sibanye Gold Ltd (NYSE:SBGL)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.51, but opened at $3.45. Sibanye Gold shares last traded at $3.48, with a volume of 91461 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Sibanye Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBGL. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Sibanye Gold by 9,449.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,337,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302,508 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Sibanye Gold by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,982,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,855 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sibanye Gold by 115.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,705,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519,284 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Sibanye Gold by 177.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,933,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Sibanye Gold by 726.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,439,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Gold Company Profile (NYSE:SBGL)

Sibanye Gold Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

