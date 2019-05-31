Sibanye Gold (SBGL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBGL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sibanye Gold Limited is a gold mining company. It operates two gold mines: the Kloof Driefontein Complex (KDC) and the Beatrix gold mines. Sibanye Gold Limited is based in Houghton, South Africa. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Sibanye Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th.

SBGL opened at $3.57 on Friday. Sibanye Gold has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Sibanye Gold by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,002,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sibanye Gold by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 5,244 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sibanye Gold by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sibanye Gold by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Sibanye Gold by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 28,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 8,096 shares in the last quarter. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sibanye Gold

Sibanye Gold Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

