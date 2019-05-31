Signaturefd LLC Acquires 1,708 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLO. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Flowers Foods by 1,406.3% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Flowers Foods by 101.6% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 49,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 24,825 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Flowers Foods by 140.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods during the first quarter valued at $57,000. 64.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Debo Mukherjee purchased 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.20 per share, for a total transaction of $31,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,550 shares in the company, valued at $31,310. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

FLO stock opened at $22.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $17.78 and a one year high of $23.39.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is a positive change from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.60%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

