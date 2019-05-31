Signaturefd LLC Acquires 2,330 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc (XEL)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 155.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $57.00 target price on shares of Xcel Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.14.

In related news, EVP Kent T. Larson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total transaction of $292,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,354 shares in the company, valued at $5,863,684.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Judy M. Poferl sold 8,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total transaction of $500,114.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,855 shares in the company, valued at $494,640.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,953 shares of company stock worth $4,927,015 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE XEL opened at $57.36 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $41.99 and a 52-week high of $59.62.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

