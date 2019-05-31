Silver Bear Resources (SBR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.10

Silver Bear Resources Inc. (TSE:SBR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 4260 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
The stock has a market cap of $73.92 million and a P/E ratio of -2.98.
Silver Bear Resources (TSE:SBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.00 million for the quarter.
Silver Bear Resources Company Profile (TSE:SBR)
Silver Bear Resources Plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of silver properties in Russia. Its principal focus is the Mangazeisky silver project, covering a license area of approximately 570 square kilometers, located to the north of Yakutsk in the Republic of Sakha.
