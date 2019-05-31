Skechers USA Inc (SKX) Position Trimmed by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in shares of Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,546 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Skechers USA were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Skechers USA during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Skechers USA by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Skechers USA by 1,569.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,338 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Ffcm LLC raised its stake in Skechers USA by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Skechers USA by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,002 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. 76.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Michael Greenberg sold 220,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $7,506,847.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 552,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,829,773.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 32,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total value of $1,123,026.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 473,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,127,876.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 524,567 shares of company stock valued at $17,501,987 in the last ninety days. 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skechers USA stock opened at $28.00 on Friday. Skechers USA Inc has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $35.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.57.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The textile maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). Skechers USA had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Skechers USA Inc will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Skechers USA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Friday, February 8th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded Skechers USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

Skechers USA Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

