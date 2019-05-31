Societe Generale (SCGLY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.04

Societe Generale SA (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.04 and last traded at $5.05, with a volume of 321529 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SCGLY. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Societe Generale in a research report on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Societe Generale in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.03.

Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. Societe Generale had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 6.16%. Equities research analysts expect that Societe Generale SA will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%. Societe Generale’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services in Europe and internationally. Its primary businesses include French retail banking; international retail banking, insurance, and financial services; and global banking and investor solutions. The company offers retail banking services to individual customers, professionals, and businesses and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to individual and corporate customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

