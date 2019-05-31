SolarCoin (SLR) Price Up 7.9% Over Last 7 Days

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. SolarCoin has a market capitalization of $2.65 million and $1,621.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SolarCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0504 or 0.00000590 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Bittrex, Lykke Exchange and Livecoin. During the last week, SolarCoin has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.45 or 0.01340409 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001566 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00013714 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00066227 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004201 BTC.

SolarCoin Coin Profile

SolarCoin (SLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,034,702,381 coins and its circulating supply is 52,606,741 coins. The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SolarCoin’s official website is solarcoin.org. SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR.

SolarCoin Coin Trading

SolarCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, CoinExchange, Bittrex and Lykke Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SolarCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SolarCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

