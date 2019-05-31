Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect PVH (PVH) Stock Price

Media stories about PVH (NYSE:PVH) have trended somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. PVH earned a news impact score of 0.56 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the textile maker an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted PVH’s analysis:

Shares of PVH stock opened at $84.49 on Friday. PVH has a 52-week low of $86.46 and a 52-week high of $169.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.09.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The textile maker reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. PVH had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PVH will post 10.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.56%.

PVH announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 27th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

PVH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on PVH to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on PVH from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on PVH from $178.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.21.

In related news, SVP Dana Perlman sold 1,054 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total transaction of $135,881.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francis K. Duane sold 6,171 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total transaction of $785,383.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

