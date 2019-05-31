Sophos Group (SOPH) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Sophos Group (LON:SOPH) in a research report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Sophos Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.90) price objective (up from GBX 320 ($4.18)) on shares of Sophos Group in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Sophos Group in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective (down from GBX 340 ($4.44)) on shares of Sophos Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Sophos Group from GBX 407 ($5.32) to GBX 480 ($6.27) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Sophos Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 413.75 ($5.41).

SOPH opened at GBX 415.30 ($5.43) on Tuesday. Sophos Group has a twelve month low of GBX 273.40 ($3.57) and a twelve month high of GBX 645.50 ($8.43). The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion and a PE ratio of 76.91.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Sophos Group’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 0.75%. Sophos Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.74%.

In related news, insider Kris Hagerman sold 10,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 329 ($4.30), for a total transaction of £33,768.56 ($44,124.60). Also, insider Nick Bray sold 23,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 385 ($5.03), for a total transaction of £88,954.25 ($116,234.48).

About Sophos Group

Sophos Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-enabled end-user and network security solutions. The company offers XG Firewall, a next-generation firewall protection for network, users, and applications from new control center; SG UTM, a user interface to protect network and users; Secure Wi-Fi, a wireless access point; Secure Web Gateway for Web security; Secure Email Gateway solutions; and Phish Threat, an email phishing test simulation and training product.

