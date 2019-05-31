Sothebys (BID) Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of Sothebys (NYSE:BID) dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $36.00 and last traded at $36.38. Approximately 27,476 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 421,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.56.

BID has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sothebys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Sothebys in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Sothebys from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sothebys in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Sothebys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Sothebys (NYSE:BID) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $173.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.62 million. Sothebys had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sothebys will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sothebys news, SVP Kevin M. Delaney sold 2,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $118,417.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sothebys by 34.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Sothebys by 339.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Sothebys by 358.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Sothebys in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Sothebys in the fourth quarter valued at $164,000.

About Sothebys (NYSE:BID)

Sotheby's operates as an auctioneer of authenticated fine art, decorative art, jewelry, wine, and collectibles in the United States, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, China, Switzerland, France, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Agency and Finance. The Agency segment accepts property on consignment; and matches sellers to buyers through the auction or private sale process.

