South Star Mining (STS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.07

South Star Mining Corp (CVE:STS)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 50000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The firm has a market cap of $3.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67.

South Star Mining (CVE:STS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter.

About South Star Mining (CVE:STS)

South Star Mining Corp. focuses on the exploration and evaluation of near-term mine production projects in Brazil. It intends to acquire interest in the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,000 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil. The company was formerly known as STEM 7 Capital Inc and changed its name to South Star Mining Corp.

